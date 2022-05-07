News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of News stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. News has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

