NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.41

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 52542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 18.38.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.