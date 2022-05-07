NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Holdings Lowered by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. 2,458,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,639. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.86.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

