NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,472.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.77 or 0.00757696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00198372 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001788 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002731 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010544 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars.

