NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Issues Earnings Results

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 130,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,941. The company has a market cap of $105.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. NextCure has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.18.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
About NextCure (Get Rating)
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
