NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. NextEra Energy posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $68.52 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

