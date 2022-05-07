NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $2.32 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Baidu accounts for about 1.0% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 49.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Baidu by 36.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after purchasing an additional 272,633 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in Baidu by 59.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.47.

BIDU stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. 2,457,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,017. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

