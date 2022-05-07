NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases 251,283 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 666.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 251,283 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 8.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after acquiring an additional 805,691 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,665 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $52.04. 2,961,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

