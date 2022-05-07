Noir Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,645.44 (NOR)

Noir (NOR) traded 119.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Noir has a total market cap of $125,645.44 and approximately $55.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,565,329 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

