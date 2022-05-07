Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Raised to €11.50

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.40 ($12.00) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NRDBY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.16) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.60 ($10.11) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

