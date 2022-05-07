Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $47.99.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

