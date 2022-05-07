nOS Price Tops $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, nOS has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00193909 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00472867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00038964 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,155.12 or 1.97772477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

