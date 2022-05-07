Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), with a volume of 19,857,687 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £4.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)
