NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NovoCure by 689.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

