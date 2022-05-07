NS Partners Ltd Acquires 141 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $21.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,615.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,758.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

