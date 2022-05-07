NS Partners Ltd Acquires 953 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $123,551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $96,461,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.94. 1,581,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

