NS Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,417,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844,339. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

