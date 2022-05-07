NS Partners Ltd Has $25.36 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,181 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 761,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,507,000 after purchasing an additional 497,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded down $9.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. 3,013,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,253. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.22.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

