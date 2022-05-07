NS Partners Ltd Has $31.54 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,467,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

