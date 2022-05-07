NS Partners Ltd Invests $414,000 in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in POSCO by 1,346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $55.75. 183,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,122. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

