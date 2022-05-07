NS Partners Ltd Sells 36,400 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Yandex worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,711,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,294,000 after buying an additional 139,935 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 28.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 171,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during midday trading on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

