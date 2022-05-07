NS Partners Ltd Takes $4.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,392.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 524,327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

INDA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,725,487 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

