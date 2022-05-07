NTB Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $13.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.18. 4,255,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $272.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.