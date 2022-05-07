NTB Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,929 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 59.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 55.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 34.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.