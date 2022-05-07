NTB Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,971 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

GM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 14,684,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,827,006. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

