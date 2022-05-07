NTB Financial Corp Invests $181,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

