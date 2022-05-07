NTB Financial Corp Invests $230,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of VIOG traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.00. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $191.98 and a twelve month high of $249.46.

