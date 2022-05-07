NTB Financial Corp Invests $254,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

