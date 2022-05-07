NTB Financial Corp Invests $267,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.36. 2,023,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,340. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $244.08 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.