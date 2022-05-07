Nuco.cloud 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,401.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $1.00 million and $16,401.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

