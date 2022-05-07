Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$98.83.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$133.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$73.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.20. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$71.31 and a 1-year high of C$147.93.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.8600013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

