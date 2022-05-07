NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $217.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.82.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

