NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $13.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

