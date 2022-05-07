Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson Purchases 1,151,515 Shares

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
