Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson Purchases 1,151,515 Shares

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

