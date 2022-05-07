Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). Nyxoah reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

