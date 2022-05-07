Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $520.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $523.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.00 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $353.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 308.72%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSH. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $6,776,050. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 74.1% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 704,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.41.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.