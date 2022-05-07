Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $1,134,600.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.41. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 308.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSH shares. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 704,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.