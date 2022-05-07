Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 14.37.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.79 and a 200 day moving average of 7.47. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 3.18 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
