Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.42.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 872,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 113,469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,161.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

