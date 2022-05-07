OKCash (OK) Market Cap Reaches $367,408.75

OKCash (OK) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $367,408.75 and approximately $666.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,060.66 or 1.00031926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00047178 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001465 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002750 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,932,361 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

