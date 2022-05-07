OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $3.53

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00010077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $494.99 million and approximately $66.65 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00209581 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

