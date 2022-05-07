ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.58.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 95,031 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.6% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

