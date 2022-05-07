Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

ONCR stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 248,560 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $3,162,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncorus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

