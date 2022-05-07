Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Issues Earnings Results

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of ONCT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 192,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,191. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 233,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,472.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 63,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

