Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Trading Up 3.8%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 8,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

