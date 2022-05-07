Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

LPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $14.11 on Friday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

