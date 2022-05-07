Orbs Market Cap Achieves $180.02 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $180.02 million and $2.70 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,046.06 or 0.99991427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00029853 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars.

