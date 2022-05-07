Origo (OGO) Hits Market Cap of $414,446.24

Origo (OGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Origo has a market cap of $414,446.24 and $2,794.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

