Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 102.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

