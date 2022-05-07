Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,082 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

